The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Zahid Jee, Sitiana Village, Neeli Bar, Ravi, Maddoana and al-Mehmood feeders emanating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.

m. to 2:00 p.m. while Canal Road and National Silk Mill feeders originating from 66-KV OTP grid station, Fateh Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV OTP grid station, Pathan Kot feeder originating from 132-KV ChenabNagar grid station and Rafhan feeder emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will observe shutdown