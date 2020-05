The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown programme

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Monday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Monday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from al-Fareed feeder emanating from 132-kV Thikriwala grid station, Sarfraz Colony, Khan Street, LCM and Data Street feeders originating from 132-kV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station, People's Colony No 2, Fawwara Chowk, Hilal Road and Kareem Town feeders emanating from 132-kV Factory Area grid station and Babar Chowk feeder originating from 132-kV Khannuana grid station will remain suspended from 8a.

m. to 2p.m, while Fateh Abad and Yasrab feeders emanating from 132-kV OTP grid station, Canal Road feeder originating from 66-kV OTP grid station, FIG Textile, new Sabzi Mandi, Hussain Abad, Kamal Fabrics, Malik Abad and Loona feeders emanating from 132-kV Thikriwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30a.m. to 3:30p.m on Monday (June 1).

Similarly, all feeders of 132-kV Jaranwala City, Chak No 103-RB, Lundianwala, Rafhan and Interloop grid stations will observe 100 megawatt load shedding from 6a.m. to 7p.m. on June 1, 2020.