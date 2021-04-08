UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Family Members Of Noor Baz Khan Who Was Shot Dead In Jutial Gilgit Staged A Sit-in With The Body

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:14 PM

The family members of Noor Baz Khan who was shot dead in Jutial Gilgit staged a sit-in with the body

The family members of Noor Baz Khan who was shot dead in Jutial, Gilgit staged a sit-in with the body outside the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The family members of Noor Baz Khan who was shot dead in Jutial, Gilgit staged a sit-in with the body outside the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

The deceased was employee of Power Department, Chilas.

He was killed by unknown killer in a firing incident at Public Chowk in Jutial locality of Gilgit on Wednesday evening.

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan has directed the law enforcement agencies to arrest the culprits within 12 hours.

Related Topics

Assembly Dead Firing Gilgit Baltistan Chilas Family Employment

Recent Stories

Russian Embassy in UAE marks 60th anniversary of f ..

34 minutes ago

Hot,dry weather likely to persist in most parts of ..

2 minutes ago

Ramzan food packages distributed

2 minutes ago

CEO Global Cultural Link calls on Chairman PAL

2 minutes ago

GIMS seeks Zakat donations

2 minutes ago

Ousted Myanmar ambassador to UK urges internationa ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.