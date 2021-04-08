The family members of Noor Baz Khan who was shot dead in Jutial, Gilgit staged a sit-in with the body outside the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The family members of Noor Baz Khan who was shot dead in Jutial, Gilgit staged a sit-in with the body outside the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

The deceased was employee of Power Department, Chilas.

He was killed by unknown killer in a firing incident at Public Chowk in Jutial locality of Gilgit on Wednesday evening.

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan has directed the law enforcement agencies to arrest the culprits within 12 hours.