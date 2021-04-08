- Home
- The family members of Noor Baz Khan who was shot dead in Jutial Gilgit staged a sit-in with the body ..
The Family Members Of Noor Baz Khan Who Was Shot Dead In Jutial Gilgit Staged A Sit-in With The Body
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:14 PM
GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The family members of Noor Baz Khan who was shot dead in Jutial, Gilgit staged a sit-in with the body outside the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.
The deceased was employee of Power Department, Chilas.
He was killed by unknown killer in a firing incident at Public Chowk in Jutial locality of Gilgit on Wednesday evening.
Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan has directed the law enforcement agencies to arrest the culprits within 12 hours.