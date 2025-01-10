The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrests 3 visa fraudsters

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan Zone arrested three people involved in alleged human-trafficking and visa fraud cases, here on Friday.

According to an official, the arrested accused were identified as Khalil Ahmed, Muhammad Ramzan, and Muhammad Afzal.

They were found guilty of defrauding citizens by promising overseas employment in exchange for large sums of money. He said that accused collected Rs. 250,000 from a citizen to send him to Saudi Arabia for employment, but failed to deliver and subsequently went into hiding. Director FIA Multan Zone said that intelligence-based operations were being conducted to dismantle networks involved in human-trafficking and visa fraud.