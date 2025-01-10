Open Menu

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Arrests 3 Visa Fraudsters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2025 | 09:04 PM

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrests 3 visa fraudsters

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan Zone arrested three people involved in alleged human-trafficking and visa fraud cases, here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan Zone arrested three people involved in alleged human-trafficking and visa fraud cases, here on Friday.

According to an official, the arrested accused were identified as Khalil Ahmed, Muhammad Ramzan, and Muhammad Afzal.

They were found guilty of defrauding citizens by promising overseas employment in exchange for large sums of money. He said that accused collected Rs. 250,000 from a citizen to send him to Saudi Arabia for employment, but failed to deliver and subsequently went into hiding. Director FIA Multan Zone said that intelligence-based operations were being conducted to dismantle networks involved in human-trafficking and visa fraud.

Related Topics

Multan Exchange Saudi Arabia Money Federal Investigation Agency Visa From Employment

Recent Stories

US sanctions 8 senior Venezuelan officials as Madu ..

US sanctions 8 senior Venezuelan officials as Maduro sworn in

3 minutes ago
 Govt committed to make Pakistan economically stabl ..

Govt committed to make Pakistan economically stable: Ahsan Iqbal

3 minutes ago
 Rs. 3bln allocated for Qasim Fort beautification

Rs. 3bln allocated for Qasim Fort beautification

3 minutes ago
 Trial of Civilians in Military Courts; SCP continu ..

Trial of Civilians in Military Courts; SCP continues hearing

3 minutes ago
 IUB syndicate meeting approves budget for FY2024-2 ..

IUB syndicate meeting approves budget for FY2024-25

42 seconds ago
 Five booked for interferring in anti-encroachment ..

Five booked for interferring in anti-encroachment operation

43 seconds ago
NA body expresses dismay on authorities’ present ..

NA body expresses dismay on authorities’ presentations about PFF’s elections

45 seconds ago
 Govt untiring efforts result resumption of PIA fli ..

Govt untiring efforts result resumption of PIA flights to Paris, European Union: ..

46 seconds ago
 BISP retailer arrested for less payments to benefi ..

BISP retailer arrested for less payments to beneficiaries

48 seconds ago
 AIOU holds a seminar on 'Modern Trends in Islamic ..

AIOU holds a seminar on 'Modern Trends in Islamic Research'

50 seconds ago
 5 khwarij terrorists including ring leader Shafi k ..

5 khwarij terrorists including ring leader Shafi killed in Maddi D I Khan

51 seconds ago
 The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrests 3 v ..

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrests 3 visa fraudsters

53 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan