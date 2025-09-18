The Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr khalid Maqbool Siddiqui attends closing ceremony of the 2nd Seerat un Nabi (SAW) Conference

The Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr khalid Maqbool Siddiqui attended the closing ceremony of the Second Seerat un Nabi (SAW) conference, organized under the auspices of the National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen wa Khatamun-Nabiyyin (SAW) Authority (NRKNA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr khalid Maqbool Siddiqui attended the closing ceremony of the Second Seerat un Nabi (SAW) conference, organized under the auspices of the National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen wa Khatamun-Nabiyyin (SAW) Authority (NRKNA).

The event was graced by eminent scholars, researchers, students, members of civil society, and distinguished guests, said a press release on Thursday.

In his address, the Federal Minister expressed his deep appreciation for the organizers, scholars, volunteers and partner institutions whose dedication made the festival a remarkable success.

He highlighted the intellectual energy, sincerity of dialogue and spirit of service that resonated throughout the three-day event, noting that when knowledge, values, and community come together, they create transformative impact.

He also commended the Chairman NRKNA, Khurshid Nadeem, for his steadfast commitment to align educational standards with the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He praised NRKNA’s leadership for providing both a moral compass and a practical roadmap for advancing ethical and character-based education in Pakistan.

The Minister also extended heartfelt congratulations to Chairman Khurshid Nadeem on his nomination for the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for public service, and to NRKNA for its book that won a prestigious award and gold medal.

Acknowledging NRKNA’s continuous work, the Minister lauded the authority’s dedicated team whose efforts, though often unseen, have produced significant results nationwide.

He emphasized that true excellence was not a matter of numbers but of conviction, skills and integrity.

Reflecting on the vision of the Seerat un Nabi (SAW) Confrence, the Minister stressed that the Seerah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) provided a comprehensive moral framework for individual, social and environmental well-being.

He noted NRKNA’s valuable initiatives in curriculum development, teacher training, and educational resources that emphasize kindness, honesty, responsibility, balance and service—values that form the foundation of a prosperous society.

The Minister made three key commitments on behalf of his Ministry:

1.To deepen collaboration between NRKNA, the National Curriculum Council, public universities, teacher training institutions, and federal directorates so that Seerah-based values are embedded into classroom practices and daily school life.

2.To promote professional development of educators and school leaders in line with Seerah-inspired moral education.

3.To expand the geographical outreach of NRKNA’s initiatives, transforming projects such as Green Campus Drives, youth dialogues, book fairs, and Seerah-based festivals into national models, starting from Karachi and extending nationwide.

The Minister underlined that the Seerat un Nabi (SAW) was not an endpoint but the beginning of the next phase—implementation.

He emphasized the importance of taking the insights gained from the festival into classrooms, mosques, seminaries, community centers, and media spaces, enabling teachers to serve as role models, families to nurture values, and youth to lead service-oriented initiatives.

In his concluding remarks, the Minister prayed for Allah Almighty to grant wisdom from the Seerah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), strength for national service, and unity for building a Pakistan distinguished by knowledge, ethics, and compassion.

He congratulated all participants, especially students, for drawing new inspiration from the festival and expressed confidence that its impact will spread from Karachi to every corner of the country.