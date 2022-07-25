The fifth edition of Zalmi Madrasa League starts in GB under the umbrella of Peshawar Zalmi & Zalmi Foundation

Under the umbrella of Peshawar Zalmi and Zalmi Foundation, the fifth edition of the Zalmi Madrasah League started at the beautiful location of Gilgit-Baltistan. Gilgit Warriors and Diamir Lions won the matches played on the first day

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Under the umbrella of Peshawar Zalmi and Zalmi Foundation, the fifth edition of the Zalmi Madrasah League started at the beautiful location of Gilgit-Baltistan. Gilgit Warriors and Diamir Lions won the matches played on the first day. In the first match, Gilgit Warriors defeated Hunza Eagles by 90 runs.

In the second match, Diamir Lions defeated Nagar stars by 54 runs.

Director sports board Gilgit-Baltistan Hussain Ali, Additional Commissioner Sahiwal Division Mohammad Khawar Shahzad, Director Communication Pakistan Khurram Shahzad and other personalities attended the opening ceremony of the tournament.

On the second day of the tournament, two matches will be played tomorrow.

In the first match, Astore Strikers will face Diamir Lions and in the second, Skardu Tigers will be against Gilgit Warriors.