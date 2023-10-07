"The Finest Cutter" staged in Theatre Festival

A theatre play titled "The Finest Cutter" was presented in Urdu during the ongoing Pakistan Theatre Festival at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

The writer of the theatre was Mazhar Suleman Noorani and the director was Syed Muntazir, the cast of the play was Farhan Alam Siddiqui, Asad Gojar, Hammad Khan, Raheel Siddiqui, Komal Hayat and Rizwana.

Theatre lovers praised the performance of artists.