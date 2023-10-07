Open Menu

"The Finest Cutter" Staged In Theatre Festival

Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2023

"The Finest Cutter" staged in Theatre Festival

A theatre play titled "The Finest Cutter" was presented in Urdu during the ongoing Pakistan Theatre Festival at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) A theatre play titled "The Finest Cutter" was presented in urdu during the ongoing Pakistan Theatre Festival at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

The writer of the theatre was Mazhar Suleman Noorani and the director was Syed Muntazir, the cast of the play was Farhan Alam Siddiqui, Asad Gojar, Hammad Khan, Raheel Siddiqui, Komal Hayat and Rizwana.

Theatre lovers praised the performance of artists.

