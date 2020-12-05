Zahida Hina, referring to "Modern Sensitivity and Modern Urdu Fiction", said that a writer informs his readers about the state of society through literature, a writer and an intellectual who uses literature as a tool.

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020) The first meeting of the 13th International Urdu Conference organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi was held on the third day under the theme “A Century of Urdu Fiction” in which eminent writers discussed various topics related to fiction. Fiction Presided over by Akhtar Saeedi.

Zahida Hina, referring to "Modern Sensitivity and Modern Urdu Fiction", said that a writer informs his readers about the state of society through literature, a writer and an intellectual who uses literature as a tool.

They never make their place in the courts but their job is to convey the truth and facts to the people in their original form, he said, adding that in our society there has been a return from enlightenment to narrow-mindedness.

Qurat-ul-Ain Haider and other fiction writers, Sajid Rashid's story is unforgettable in this context, Saba Ikram while discussing the topic of "Creative styles of contemporary fiction" said that style is an Arabic word which Currently used in Urdu in the sense of style.

He said that style is not imposed from outside Rather, it emanates from within a creator himself.

He said that the styles that appear in contemporary languages come from creation itself. What a creator feels is also seen in his style, said Amjad Tufail.

Talking on the topic of "Urdu Fiction: In the Context of Reality, Symbolism and Modernity", he said that it is important to keep literature and cultural life out and those who are promoting literature and culture even in unfavorable conditions are valuable.

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi is the most prominent.

He said that the journey of Urdu fiction spans 117 years. In the 1930s, fiction took a turn for the worse. People associated with progressive movement and circle of taste masters complete the theory of realism.

He said that just as a human character cannot be described without human society, so human society cannot be described without human character.

The establishment of Pakistan is a milestone that was immediately written in the wake of riots in response. After the fiction came to light, Intezar Hussain changed the history of Urdu fiction and the material that was considered That it is not for fiction, he also made it the content of his fictions.

He said that the people who came forward in the 1980s have mixed colors. They combined different colors in their fiction. He said that in the 21st century we have today. New aesthetics are needed to express the reality of, no creator can do any great work without being connected to his original culture, if we want to see Urdu fiction alive, people of my generation should do it, Nasir Talking online from Lahore on the topic of "Resistance Fiction in Urdu", Abbas Nair said that some people think that the process of writing is a resistance rather than a self-resistance.

Based on what is not true, the color of the writers in the War of Independence of 1857 was reactionary, he said that literature resists on the level of language and rebellion is against the whole system while resistance can be against only a few policies.

He said that there are three types of resistance in literature: intellectual resistance, cultural resistance, and third Suppressed resistance, when the form of oppression increases, these three resistances come in handy to get out of it. "Fiction is born. Fiction is connected to society because it shows every color of our deprivations. We have a stronger relationship with fiction culture, so we are connected to each other," he said. Reflection is a continuous process that is part of history, new demands are emerging for fiction writers in the present moment, fundamental changes are taking place, society and culture are constantly changing and global culture is now becoming commonplace, thus Thousands of doors have opened but at the same time local culture is disappearing and global culture seems ready to take its place, he said, adding that it is a society of being headers, terrorists and rapists where hundreds of people go missing. But great literature has been born in the face of cruel circumstances, he said, adding that he hoped that our novelist would light a lamp even in the present age. Speaking on the topic of "Urdu Fiction and Our Political History", Zeb Azkar Hussain said that Urdu fiction can generally be seen in the hands of Munshi Prem Chand in terms of its evolutionary stages, said Sajjad Zaheer. The novel "Dulari" hurts the society while his other novel "Summer Night" also seems to hurt deeply and all these were based on the deep observations and experiences of Sajjad Zaheer.

He said that Krishna Chandra, Hayat Ansari, names of Ali Abbas, Saadat Hassan Manto, Ismat Chughtai, Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi, Mirza Adib, Hameed Akhtar, Khadija Mastoor, Hajira Mastoor, and others seem important in this regard. The last stage of degradation has been presented. Similarly, it is mentioned in great detail in Qudratullah Shehab's "Shahabnameh". He said that the political situation in our society has not affected our creations but the youth. I see great potential while women novelists are also writing great fiction. He said that the evolution of fiction can never be stopped, Iqbal Khor Talking on the topic of "Terrorism and Urdu Fiction", Shaid said that when a person dies, a story is born. Literature is not made up of subjects but of style. Making any big event an immediate story can confuse the writer.

He said that Manto, Bedi, Intezar Hussain, and their contemporaries have written a lot on the situation after the establishment of Pakistan. He said that the storyteller can only reach those who think differently.

He said that if it was not for the International Urdu Conference, the writer would have been forgotten and this would have been the biggest terrorism. He said that every person is a story and every other person associated with it is also a story but the storyteller was killed. Then who will write the story?