The first of its kind IT park (PPP mode) is near completion in Hyderabad, Hunza

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :The first-of-its-kind Information Technology (IT) park (PPP mode) is near completion in Hyderabad, Hunza.

According to an official statement from the Chief Secretary of the GB office, it will provide a dynamic platform to entrepreneurs and tech fellows and will ensure monthly training programs.

This initiative by the CS office, with the support of the Karakorum Area Development Organization (KADO) and the district administration of Hunza, will allow the youth of Hunza to excel in IT and to undertake business ventures.