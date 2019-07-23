UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Predicts Very High Flood In Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Indus, Kabul In Next 48 Hours

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 35 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 04:20 PM

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) predicts very high flood in rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Indus, Kabul in next 48 hours

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore has predicted high to very high flood with sharp peaks of exceptionally high flood in river Jhelum (upstream of Mangla) and high to very high flood in River Chenab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore has predicted high to very high flood with sharp peaks of exceptionally high flood in river Jhelum (upstream of Mangla) and high to very high flood in River Chenab (Marala and its downstream) and medium to high flood level in Rivers Indus (Tarbela) and Kabul (Nowshera) including its tributaries during July 25 to 27.

According to FFD, high flood in nullahs (tributaries) of Rivers Ravi (Hasri, Bein, Basanter, Ujh, Jhajri, Kather and Deg ) and Chenab (Palku, Aik & Bhimber) was also expected during the said period.

Meanwhile, the Federal Flood Commission (FFC) said that all main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) were flowing normal except for River Kabul which was in low flood at Warsak and in medium flood at Nowshera.

The actual river flows and reservoir elevations indicated that Tarbela and Mangla reservoirs were at 1501.85 feet and 1177.00 feet respectively.

The combined live storage capacity of Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla reservoirs stood at 6.

663 MAF which was 48.70 % of the existing combined live storage capacity of 13.683 MAF).

Seasonal low at present prevails over Northeastern Balochistan with Westerly wave trough earlier over Northwestern parts of Afghanistan has moved Eastwards and lies over North Afghanistan.

Weak moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 3000 feet.

Scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity is expected over upper catchments of rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej including Rawalpindi Division of Punjab Province and Eastern Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm/ rain is also likely over Punjab (Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha & D.G.Khan Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat & D.I Khan Divisions) and upper catchment of River Indus during the said period.

Rainfall of heavy Intensity with isolated very heavy falls is also expected over upper catchments of all major rivers including North & Northeastern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Wednesday evening.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Afghanistan Kabul Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Kohat Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Nowshera Jhelum Malakand I Khan July All From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs: Dubai-China trade at AED 36 billion ..

5 minutes ago

Ehsan Mani appointed Chair of ICC’s financial af ..

20 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends UAE-China youth symposiu ..

20 minutes ago

We welcome third-party mediation for the resolutio ..

29 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler greets Sultan of Oman on Renaissance D ..

35 minutes ago

Dubai Tourism provides key destination insights at ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.