The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) predicts very high flood in rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Indus, Kabul in next 48 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore has predicted high to very high flood with sharp peaks of exceptionally high flood in river Jhelum (upstream of Mangla) and high to very high flood in River Chenab (Marala and its downstream) and medium to high flood level in Rivers Indus (Tarbela) and Kabul (Nowshera) including its tributaries during July 25 to 27.

According to FFD, high flood in nullahs (tributaries) of Rivers Ravi (Hasri, Bein, Basanter, Ujh, Jhajri, Kather and Deg ) and Chenab (Palku, Aik & Bhimber) was also expected during the said period.

Meanwhile, the Federal Flood Commission (FFC) said that all main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) were flowing normal except for River Kabul which was in low flood at Warsak and in medium flood at Nowshera.

The actual river flows and reservoir elevations indicated that Tarbela and Mangla reservoirs were at 1501.85 feet and 1177.00 feet respectively.

The combined live storage capacity of Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla reservoirs stood at 6.

663 MAF which was 48.70 % of the existing combined live storage capacity of 13.683 MAF).

Seasonal low at present prevails over Northeastern Balochistan with Westerly wave trough earlier over Northwestern parts of Afghanistan has moved Eastwards and lies over North Afghanistan.

Weak moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 3000 feet.

Scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity is expected over upper catchments of rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej including Rawalpindi Division of Punjab Province and Eastern Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm/ rain is also likely over Punjab (Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha & D.G.Khan Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat & D.I Khan Divisions) and upper catchment of River Indus during the said period.

Rainfall of heavy Intensity with isolated very heavy falls is also expected over upper catchments of all major rivers including North & Northeastern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Wednesday evening.