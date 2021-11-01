The Folk Heritage committee of the arts Council holds the launching ceremony of four books "Piyasi Lehrein, Naran jo Geet, Khuwab Nagar, Tehat-ul-Shour ki Taqat" authored by Shabnam Gul.

As a cultural secretary, I assure people that I will work more than your expectations - Abdul Rahim Soomro, Secretary Culture.

Karachi(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st November, 2021)The Folk Heritage committee of the Arts Council organized the launching ceremony of Shabnam Gul's books in the Haseena Moin Hall. Including secretary culture, Abdul Rahim Soomro, renowned litterateur Noor-ul-Huda Shah, Chairman Folk & Heritage committee Dr.

Ayub Sheikh, Zahida Hina, Shershah, Sheikh Mirani, and Iffat Noorani expressed their views on the occasion.

Speaking Secretary culture Abdul Rahim Soomro said that He said that he has been reading all the columns of Shabnam Gul regularly.

Both Shabnam and her husband have a great role in literature. Ishtiaq's (Gul's Husban) research work is a great asset to us. Expressing her views on the occasion Noor-ul-Huda said, I've been seeing for years that people pay less attention when it comes to women's writing, I want to say that your words, your jokes, your phrases on a woman's body create big problems for them.

Yes, many women writers leave their journey unfinished for these reasons. I congratulate Gul for her massive accomplishments.

"These are the last generation of people who are interested in books, who are interested in science and literature, who are interested in their nation, their country, and their Pakistan.

People who are eager to read go out and then stay there forever" said Dr Ayub Sheikh chairman of the Folk & Heritage committee, Arts Council.

Paying gratitude, author Shabnam Gul Said, I am grateful to the Arts Council, Folk & Heritage Committee, Speakers, and all the attendees.

I wish these books reach the maximum number of people, I want people to read and talk about these books. Not only the author but also the publisher works hard on a book, it is important to encourage them.