UrduPoint.com

The Folk Heritage Committee Of The Arts Council Holds The Launching Ceremony Of Four Books "Piyasi Lehrein, Naran Jo Geet, Khuwab Nagar, Tehat-ul-Shour Ki Taqat" Authored By Shabnam Gul.

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 06:36 PM

The Folk Heritage committee of the arts Council holds the launching ceremony of four books "Piyasi Lehrein, Naran jo Geet, Khuwab Nagar, Tehat-ul-Shour ki Taqat" authored by Shabnam Gul.

As a cultural secretary, I assure people that I will work more than your expectations - Abdul Rahim Soomro, Secretary Culture.

Karachi(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st November, 2021)The Folk Heritage committee of the Arts Council organized the launching ceremony of Shabnam Gul's books in the Haseena Moin Hall. Including secretary culture, Abdul Rahim Soomro, renowned litterateur Noor-ul-Huda Shah, Chairman Folk & Heritage committee Dr.

Ayub Sheikh, Zahida Hina, Shershah, Sheikh Mirani, and Iffat Noorani expressed their views on the occasion.
Speaking Secretary culture Abdul Rahim Soomro said that He said that he has been reading all the columns of Shabnam Gul regularly.

Both Shabnam and her husband have a great role in literature. Ishtiaq's (Gul's Husban) research work is a great asset to us. Expressing her views on the occasion Noor-ul-Huda said, I've been seeing for years that people pay less attention when it comes to women's writing, I want to say that your words, your jokes, your phrases on a woman's body create big problems for them.

Yes, many women writers leave their journey unfinished for these reasons. I congratulate Gul for her massive accomplishments.
"These are the last generation of people who are interested in books, who are interested in science and literature, who are interested in their nation, their country, and their Pakistan.

People who are eager to read go out and then stay there forever" said Dr Ayub Sheikh chairman of the Folk & Heritage committee, Arts Council.
Paying gratitude, author Shabnam Gul Said, I am grateful to the Arts Council, Folk & Heritage Committee, Speakers, and all the attendees.

I wish these books reach the maximum number of people, I want people to read and talk about these books. Not only the author but also the publisher works hard on a book, it is important to encourage them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Reading Shabnam Haseena Moin Women All

Recent Stories

Aqdar World Summit issues ‘Positive Global Citiz ..

Aqdar World Summit issues ‘Positive Global Citizenship Declaration’

21 minutes ago
 UAE receives international praise for efforts to c ..

UAE receives international praise for efforts to combat COVID-19 pandemic

21 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 29 England Vs. Sri Lanka, ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 29 England Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

38 minutes ago
 realme Flexes its Muscles with a Killer Line-up of ..

Realme Flexes its Muscles with a Killer Line-up of realme GT Master Edition and ..

41 minutes ago
 Iran to Unveil Date of New Round of Nuclear Talks ..

Iran to Unveil Date of New Round of Nuclear Talks in Vienna This Week - Foreign ..

4 minutes ago
 Asad Umar reviews progress of GB Development Plan

Asad Umar reviews progress of GB Development Plan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.