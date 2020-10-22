The Foreign Office Spokesperson Termed As 'baseless And Speculative" The News Reports Claiming Saudi Arabia Voting Against Pakistan In FATF

The Foreign Office spokesperson termed as 'baseless and speculative" the news reports claiming Saudi Arabia voting against Pakistan as the latter made efforts to come out of the grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

He said the news was based on "lack of knowledge", adding that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed strong fraternal ties and the two countries always cooperated with each other on all matters of bilateral, regional and international importance".

"Pakistan greatly values its relations with the brotherly Saudi Arabia and firmly rejects such malicious propaganda," he said.

He hoped that the FATF would also consider the reports about 44 Indian banks involved in money-laundering and terror-financing during the country's upcoming Mutual Evaluation Review in February.

Asked to comment over Afghan leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar paying a visit to Pakistan soon after Dr Abdullah Abdullah's visit, he said, "These were part of engagements with all stakeholders and Pakistan's contribution to the peace process".

He said Pakistan favoured a broad-based and comprehensive peace process and believed inclusion of all parties to attain sustainable peace in its neighbouring country and the region.

On case status of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, the spokesperson said Pakistan's courts would decide over the matter in compliance with the verdict of International Court of Justice to hold a "review and reconsideration" of the death sentence of the Indian serving navy commander.

To a question on the United States sanctions against Iran, he said Pakistan intended to enhance trade and political relations with Iran as the two countries had close cooperation based on shared history.

The Foreign Office spokesperson ruled the notion that a few Muslim countries were pressurizing Pakistan to recognize Israel, saying, "Pakistan was a sovereign state to have its own decisions and there was no change in policy on Israel".

On postponed visit of Bosnian president, he said new dates would be announced after the programme was finalized.