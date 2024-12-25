Open Menu

The Foreign Office's Clear Response To The US Sanctions On The Ballistic Missile Program Is Welcome. Coordinator Ministry Of Religious Affairs

Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2024 | 09:16 PM

The Foreign Office's clear response to the US sanctions on the ballistic missile program is welcome. Coordinator Ministry of Religious Affairs

Rejecting any kind of sanctions is an important example of national honor and dignity. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) PMLQ leader and Coordinator Ministry of Religious Affairs Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that the Foreign Office's explanation regarding Pakistan's independent foreign policy is a practical proof of the absolute not.

He said that the civil-military leadership being on the same page is important for the integrity of the beloved homeland. Which is being made clear by the decisions related to foreign policy that are coming out at the moment.He said that the attempt to restrict Pakistan's defense sovereignty is strongly rejected by 250 million people.The enemy is badly affected by the strong capabilities of the Pakistani army and defence institutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Army Same Million

Recent Stories

The Foreign Office's clear response to the US sanc ..

The Foreign Office's clear response to the US sanctions on the ballistic missile ..

3 minutes ago
 DCD Abu Dhabi announces winners of third edition o ..

DCD Abu Dhabi announces winners of third edition of ‘Wyakom’ community initi ..

4 minutes ago
 Shurooq to welcome 2025 with 25-minute firework sp ..

Shurooq to welcome 2025 with 25-minute firework spectacles

34 minutes ago
 Allied Bank Stallions clinch Bahria Town Champions ..

Allied Bank Stallions clinch Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup with convincing win

32 minutes ago
 ADFD extends additional AED147 million loan to com ..

ADFD extends additional AED147 million loan to complete Velana International Air ..

49 minutes ago
 RAK Chamber, Pakistan Consulate discuss enhancing ..

RAK Chamber, Pakistan Consulate discuss enhancing bilateral trade

1 hour ago
Al Ain Dates Festival to launch on January 3

Al Ain Dates Festival to launch on January 3

1 hour ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed unveils groundbreaking report ..

Latifa bint Mohammed unveils groundbreaking report on Dubai’s creative economy

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan, conveys ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan, conveys condolences over plane crash v ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Medicine 2 ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity announces 28th e ..

Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity announces 28th edition's winners

3 hours ago
 ITP, ICCI sign MOU for “Green & Clean” Islamab ..

ITP, ICCI sign MOU for “Green & Clean” Islamabad project

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan