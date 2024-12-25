- Home
The Foreign Office's Clear Response To The US Sanctions On The Ballistic Missile Program Is Welcome. Coordinator Ministry Of Religious Affairs
Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2024 | 09:16 PM
Rejecting any kind of sanctions is an important example of national honor and dignity. Khawaja Rameez Hassan
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) PMLQ leader and Coordinator Ministry of Religious Affairs Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that the Foreign Office's explanation regarding Pakistan's independent foreign policy is a practical proof of the absolute not.
He said that the civil-military leadership being on the same page is important for the integrity of the beloved homeland. Which is being made clear by the decisions related to foreign policy that are coming out at the moment.He said that the attempt to restrict Pakistan's defense sovereignty is strongly rejected by 250 million people.The enemy is badly affected by the strong capabilities of the Pakistani army and defence institutions.
