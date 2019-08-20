The Gazetteer of Dir Lower launched after 91-yr

The Gazetteer of Dir Lower, authored by the Deputy Commissioner of Lower Dir Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and Assistant Commissioner (UT) Usman Jilani has been launched after 91-year

LOWER DIR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :The Gazetteer of Dir Lower, authored by the Deputy Commissioner of Lower Dir Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and Assistant Commissioner (UT) Usman Jilani has been launched after 91-year.

The publication of the gazetteer of Dir Lower, after 91 years, was undertaken primarily to document the history of this district, which has been a site of many historical battles and movements.

It was the need of hour to properly document the lost history, so that, on one hand, the coming generations remember the time Dir has passed through, and on the other hand, this attempt would help to compound the understanding of the officers posted in this district with the local dynamics of this region.

Two gazetteers have been written on this area previously by the Government of India, one in 1906 and second in 1928, titled "Military Report on Dir, Swat and Bajaur".

In these reports, a generalized view about Dir had been presented.

In this latest attempt, we have compiled an abridged history of Dir Lower from 327BC to 2019AD. The history of State of Dir, Khanate of Jandol, accession with Pakistan, events after Independence and performance of different departments in this district has been discussed.

Additionally, an effort has been made to collect all the historical photographs and paintings of this district from different sources and present them in a consolidated form.

This book has 215 pages and has been allotted the international standard book number: 978-969-23412-02 and will be available in the market shortly.