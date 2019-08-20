UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Gazetteer Of Dir Lower Launched After 91-yr

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 06:50 PM

The Gazetteer of Dir Lower launched after 91-yr

The Gazetteer of Dir Lower, authored by the Deputy Commissioner of Lower Dir Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and Assistant Commissioner (UT) Usman Jilani has been launched after 91-year

LOWER DIR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :The Gazetteer of Dir Lower, authored by the Deputy Commissioner of Lower Dir Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and Assistant Commissioner (UT) Usman Jilani has been launched after 91-year.

The publication of the gazetteer of Dir Lower, after 91 years, was undertaken primarily to document the history of this district, which has been a site of many historical battles and movements.

It was the need of hour to properly document the lost history, so that, on one hand, the coming generations remember the time Dir has passed through, and on the other hand, this attempt would help to compound the understanding of the officers posted in this district with the local dynamics of this region.

Two gazetteers have been written on this area previously by the Government of India, one in 1906 and second in 1928, titled "Military Report on Dir, Swat and Bajaur".

In these reports, a generalized view about Dir had been presented.

In this latest attempt, we have compiled an abridged history of Dir Lower from 327BC to 2019AD. The history of State of Dir, Khanate of Jandol, accession with Pakistan, events after Independence and performance of different departments in this district has been discussed.

Additionally, an effort has been made to collect all the historical photographs and paintings of this district from different sources and present them in a consolidated form.

This book has 215 pages and has been allotted the international standard book number: 978-969-23412-02 and will be available in the market shortly.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Swat Independence Dir SITE 2019 Market All From Government

Recent Stories

Monsoon tree plantation drive begins in AJK

16 seconds ago

University of Sindh's Naushero Feroze Campus orga ..

17 seconds ago

IMF Team to Visit Argentina 'Soon' Amid Economic C ..

19 seconds ago

IMF says sending team to Argentina 'soon'

20 seconds ago

Incorporating biosecurity in higher education curr ..

26 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 20 ..

22 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.