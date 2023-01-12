UrduPoint.com

The General Directorate Of Residency And Foreigners Affairs In Dubai (GDRFA) Launched New Service For Their Customers

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) launched new service for their customers

Now you can complete visa and other residency services via video call in Dubai

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - Ijaz Ahmed Gondal - 12th Jan, 2023) The service was launched on Wednesday (January 11, 2023) during 3rd Media Council organised by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA).
It was attended by Lt Gen. Mohammad Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General GDRFA, Maj. Gen. Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Maj. Gen. Talal Ahmed Al Shanqiti, Assistant General Director of Airport Passport Affairs sector, in addition to number of senior officers at the department.
The service enables customers, both from inside and outside the country, to communicate directly with the department’s employees. It would work with any applicant with a front-facing camera on their smartphone.

Through Dubai's new video call service, customers can submit documents to GDRFA within 5 minutes — no need to visit its “customer happiness service centres”.

The service takes smart government to a higher level, as customers can also request the service via the website or the app of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai.
Lt. Gen. Al Marri said the service will enable customers to gradually complete all the services provided by GDRFA via the new video call service.

Meanwhile, Lt. Col. Salem Bin Ali, Director of Customer Happiness Department, said the service can be reached through Amer service number 8005111, the website of GDRFA and the smart application
Any device that supports a front camera can be used, he said.
Lt. Col. Ali said the call Centre responds to inquiries before submitting the transaction, while following up transactions can be done via video calls.
The official explained that if there is certain documents are lacking during the application process, the customer can subsequently send them in the chat box.

The concerned the officer will then simply upload them and attach them to the application.

Previously, the person used to visit the administration to complete the process.

Now, through the video call service, the deficiencies may be completed online.
The department aims to implement its “zero visit” to the administration.

In rare cases, Lt Col Ali said if the officer was unable to complete an application, the officer then will send a link to the customer to schedule an appointment to visit the administration.

Currently, working hours will be during the official working hours from morning to 6pm.
But in the future, the service will be open 24 hours, the official said.

