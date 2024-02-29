- Home
The Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar Directs To Expedite Relief Operation In Rain-hit Areas
Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 06:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar expressed grief over the damage caused by the recent rains and directed concerned officials to speed up the relief operations.
He directed the authorities to provide relief to the victims by shifting them to safe places at earliest.
The governor sought details from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority about ongoing relief and rescue operations. He also asked them to keep him updated on the damages caused by recent rains in the province, the rehabilitation of victims, and relief efforts.
He lauded the role of concerned departments, non-governmental organizations, volunteers and political workers for dealing the disaster effectively. He also ordered to ensure the availability of relief equipment and machinery along with providing necessary facilities and medicines in all the affected areas.
