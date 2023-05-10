UrduPoint.com

The Governor Of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali Condemns Violent Protest; Asks PTI Leadership To Fight Legal Battle In Courts

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2023 | 10:20 PM

The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali condemns violent protest; asks PTI leadership to fight legal battle in courts

The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Wednesday expressed his heartfelt sorrow and regret over the violent protests and damages caused to public properties in provincial capital in the province and other parts of the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Wednesday expressed his heartfelt sorrow and regret over the violent protests and damages caused to public properties in provincial capital in the province and other parts of the country.

He said that it is not acceptable for political parties and their workers to damage national property, adding that peaceful protest is the constitutional right of everyone within the scope of the Constitution and law, but what is happening in the country and especially in Peshawar for the last two days was evident of the fact that a particular political party was fanning terrorism in the country and trying to weaken the country.

He deplored what anti state elements could not do with the country, PTI leader Imran Khan and his party were doing all that by using the youth against the state institutions for their ulterior motives and political gains.

The Governor questioned what message does Imran Khan want to give to the world and anti state elements by instigating the youth to attack the public properties and state institutions.

He recalled that political leaders of the country endured hardships of imprisonment and had faced charges and cases against them, adding that during Imran Khan's tenure dozens of MNAs including former President Asif Ali Zardari, former Prime Ministers and minister were locked up but no political party and workers attacked the lives and public properties as did the PTI protestors.

He said PTI workers should register their peaceful protest as per the constitution instead of resorting to violent protest, burning of national properties and attacking the lives and property of people and warned strict legal action.

The Governor said that the country is currently facing numerous challenges such as inflation, unemployment, economic crisis and law and order and violent demonstrations by PTI workers were further aggravating the situation.

He advised the PTI leader Imran Khan and other party leaders to face the cases in the courts and should prove their innocence instead of instigating people for violent protests.

He said that the political leadership of the country went to jails for five-year, 10-years, 30-year but never encouraged their workers to harm national properties, institutions and the lives and property of the people.

The Governor urged the nation, especially the youth, to see who is plotting to weaken the country by provoking people, using inappropriate language against the state institutions, security forces, police and judiciary.

He also asked PTI to identify the black sheep in the party and part ways with them and play role in the country's development, peace and prosperity.

Related Topics

Attack Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Governor Law And Order Ghulam Ali All

Recent Stories

Cavusoglu Says Quadrilateral Ministerial Meeting i ..

Cavusoglu Says Quadrilateral Ministerial Meeting in Moscow on Syria Was Construc ..

3 minutes ago
 PTI chief's arrest in accordance with law; Miscrea ..

PTI chief's arrest in accordance with law; Miscreants to be dealt with iron hand ..

3 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal directs provincial governments to comp ..

Ahsan Iqbal directs provincial governments to complete ongoing field operation

3 minutes ago
 PTI President among 72 booked under anti-terrorism ..

PTI President among 72 booked under anti-terrorism act in Hazro

3 minutes ago
 Use of DNA Offers 'Significant Advances', Yet Scie ..

Use of DNA Offers 'Significant Advances', Yet Scientists Need Guidelines - UN Sp ..

3 minutes ago
 IDF Striking Islamic Jihad Targets in Gaza Strip

IDF Striking Islamic Jihad Targets in Gaza Strip

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.