The Governor of Sindh Kamran Tessori assents "the University of Larkano Bill 2023"

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The Governor of Sindh Kamran Tessori has finally assented to "the University of Larkano Bill 2023" passed by the Provincial Assembly of Sindh in its session held on July 24, 2023.

According to a press statement, issued from the PRO office of the University of Sindh here on late Tuesday evening, as required by sub-rule (viii) of rule 45 of the Sindh Government Rules of business 1986, the Chief Minister Sindh had advised the Governor to accord assent to the bill in accordance with the Article 116 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973, vide summary moved by the Department of Law on August 7, 2023.

After assent of the Governor of Sindh, the law got enacted as the University of Larkano Act 2023. The provisions of the newly enacted law are in accordance with the recent proposal moved by Sindh University Campus Larkano Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Azhar Ali Shah during the month of January 2023 wherein the comprehensive/general University of Larkano was proposed to be established by integrating all the public sector Universities' Campuses including Sindh University Campus Larkano, Quaid-e-Awam Engineering University Campus Larkano, ZA Bhutto Agriculture College Dokri and SBB Law College Larkano.

According to Article 4 (1-4) of the University of Larkano Act 2023: "All properties and assets, right and interest of whatever kind, used, enjoyed, possessed, owned or vested in, or held in trust by the constituent college/campus of Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering, Science and Technology at Larkana, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Agriculture College Dokri, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Law College, Larkano, constituent campus of Sindh University at Larkano, and all liabilities legally subsisting against them immediately before the commencement of this Act, shall stand transferred to the University of Larkano.

All persons serving in the constituent college/campus of Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering, Science and Technology at Larkana, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Agriculture College Dokri, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Law College, Larkano and constituent campus of Sindh University Jamshoro at Larkano in any capacity immediately before the commencement of this Act, shall, notwithstanding any law or terms and conditions of their service, stand transferred for service to the university on the terms and conditions as may be prescribed: Provided that such terms and conditions shall not be less favourable than the terms and conditions admissible to them immediately before their transfer.

Any person transferred to the University under the sub-section (2) including the person who is transferred but has not so far reported to the university may opt to serve the relevant Department of Government or the University or College administering their services.

The option under sub-section (3) shall be exercised and submitted to the relevant Department of Government or the university or college administering their services, within ninety days of the commencement of this Act and the option so exercised shall be final.

On receipt of the option under subsection (3), relevant Department of Government or the university or college administering their services, may transfer or, as the case may be, allow to continue the person concerned for further service in the relevant Department of Government or the university or college administering their services".