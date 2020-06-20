The Hair And Beauty Industry Calls For Attention To The Government To Re-open The Industry

In light of the outbreak of COVID-19, perhaps the most badly affected businesses have been those that are service-based

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th June, 2020) In light of the outbreak of COVID-19, perhaps the most badly affected businesses have been those that are service-based. Though acknowledging that the hairdressing industry is a high-risk business in light of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the government cannot turn a blind eye to the industry.

The hair and beauty industry generates a large amount of revenue for the nation and the lack of government support will mean that businesses can only survive on savings, and personal investments of entrepreneurs, for so long.

We Have been closed from the 19th of march till today. It has now been four months since the closure of business for our industry. We would like an open dialogue to exist between the government, with a timeline as to when we will be allowed to open; failing which we will have no choice but to open salons, the only other option being closure of hundreds of salons.

Another concern regarding this is that many women from low-income families, have used this skill to be able to become breadwinners of their families.

The prolonged closure of salons & spas around the country will result not only in a massive unemployment spike, and will therefore increase the economic burden already felt by many households.

More attention must be given to this industry, also due to the fact that the taxation paid by such businesses adds up to a large amount, taking into account those collected by the Sindh Revenue Board and the Federal Revenue Board.

Many of such businesses have already formulated stricter SOPs than the sectors that are allowed to be operational at the moment. We have the onus of adhering to both international as well as national regulations.

With all these factors putting more pressure on the hair & beauty industry with each passing day, the government needs to give more attention to the industry and offer relief so that businesses may cope, and will not have to resort to closure of businesses and the laying off of staff.