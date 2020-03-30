The hand sanitizers produced by Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) are now available in Islamabad to address the needs of Islooites for prevention of Coronavirus' hand sanitizers available in capital

The hand sanitizers produced by Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) are now available in Islamabad to address the needs of Islooites for prevention of Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The hand sanitizers produced by Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) are now available in Islamabad to address the needs of Islooites for prevention of Coronavirus.

Talking to APP, Member Science, PCSIR, Dr. Naseem Rauf informed that hand sanitizers produced by the council are now available at the head office of PCSIR in Islamabad and can be acquired through calling at 051-9225380.

She informed that the council has produced a good stock of hand sanitizers through its laboratories in three cities including Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar to overcome its shortage in prevailing health crisis in the country.

PCSIR is trying to make the stock of hand sanitizers available in the other cities also to ensure protection of the people from Coronavirus threat.

She said that since hand cleaning has been declared as one of the prerequisite for prevention of Coronavirus among citizens by World Health Organization (WHO), the demand of hand sanitizers has registered a significant increase across the country.

Majority of the citizens complained about shortage of hand sanitizers especially the smaller ones and also about outrageously inflated prices charged by enterprising sellers which compelled the council to produce their own hand sanitizers for citizens.

Dr. Naseem informed that the production capacity of PCSIR lab is of 10000 sanitizer bottles (200 ml) per day in Karachi, 2000 bottles per day in Lahore and 1000 bottles in Peshawar.

The proposed consumer price for a single bottle of sanitizer will be ranged from Rs. 300 to Rs. 350, she said.