UrduPoint.com

'The Hazards Of Smoking And Marriage Proposal' Dramas Presented At Arts Council

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 08:35 PM

'The Hazards of Smoking and Marriage Proposal' dramas presented at Arts Council

In collaboration with the Punjab Council of the Arts, the Russian House Karachi performed of two classical theaters, 'The Hazards of Smoking and Marriage Proposal, adopted by a famous Russian writer, Anton Chekhov at Rawalpindi Arts Council, on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :In collaboration with the Punjab Council of the Arts, the Russian House Karachi performed of two classical theaters, 'The Hazards of Smoking and Marriage Proposal, adopted by a famous Russian writer, Anton Chekhov at Rawalpindi Arts Council, on Friday.

As Chief Guest, Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization, Mushaal Hussein Malik, said that Russian writer Anton Chekhov unveiled the social issues beautifully and had a prominent place in literature.

She lauded the efforts of the Consulate General of the Russian Federation for presenting stunning performances.

While speaking on occasion, Counsel Director Andrey G Fesyun said that it was exciting to experience giving concerts for the people of twin cities, and such events would also be presented in the future.

The play was witnessed by many people from all walks of life.

The cast of the plays was Mujtaba Zaidi, Mansoor Ahmed Khan, Fariha Aqib, and Kashif Meer.

The plays aimed to exchange culture between Russia and Pakistan for strengthening diplomatic relations.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Exchange Punjab Russia Marriage Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

UN Made Clear That US Should Allow Foreign Diploma ..

UN Made Clear That US Should Allow Foreign Diplomats to Work - Spokesperson

52 seconds ago
 US, UK, Core EU Nations Call for Clarity on Postpo ..

US, UK, Core EU Nations Call for Clarity on Postponed Libya Polls

54 seconds ago
 NEPRA imposes fine of Rs 21million on GEPCO

NEPRA imposes fine of Rs 21million on GEPCO

55 seconds ago
 Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani awarded gold medal

Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani awarded gold medal

59 seconds ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain congratulates newly elected ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain congratulates newly elected Young Parliamentarians Forum' ..

15 minutes ago
 Herd Immunity to COVID-19 in Russia at 60.4% - Dep ..

Herd Immunity to COVID-19 in Russia at 60.4% - Deputy Prime Minister

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.