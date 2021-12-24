'The Hazards of Smoking and Marriage Proposal' dramas presented at Arts Council

In collaboration with the Punjab Council of the Arts, the Russian House Karachi performed of two classical theaters, 'The Hazards of Smoking and Marriage Proposal, adopted by a famous Russian writer, Anton Chekhov at Rawalpindi Arts Council, on Friday

As Chief Guest, Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization, Mushaal Hussein Malik, said that Russian writer Anton Chekhov unveiled the social issues beautifully and had a prominent place in literature.

She lauded the efforts of the Consulate General of the Russian Federation for presenting stunning performances.

While speaking on occasion, Counsel Director Andrey G Fesyun said that it was exciting to experience giving concerts for the people of twin cities, and such events would also be presented in the future.

The play was witnessed by many people from all walks of life.

The cast of the plays was Mujtaba Zaidi, Mansoor Ahmed Khan, Fariha Aqib, and Kashif Meer.

The plays aimed to exchange culture between Russia and Pakistan for strengthening diplomatic relations.