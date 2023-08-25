The High Commissioner of Great Britain Ms. Jane Marriott Commissioner calls on Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2023 | 08:17 PM

The High Commissioner of Great Britain Ms. Jane Marriott met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office, here on Friday

The CM expressed his good wishes to the British High Commissioner Ms. Jane Marriott on assuming her duties in Pakistan.

Matters pertaining to mutual interest along with enhancing cooperation between Great Britain and the Punjab government in health, culture, training of officers and other departments were discussed. Matter relating to the Jaranwala tragedy along with formulating a strategy to counter such incidents in future came under discussion.

Mohsin Naqvi while talking to the British High Commissioner said that a highly sorrowful incident occurred in Jarwanala and the Punjab government by taking prompt action had arrested the principal accused and other miscreants. Around five churches had been restored while restoration work of other churches was ongoing expeditiously, he added.

The CM said that for the first time in the history of Punjab, the cabinet meeting was held in a church and Rs 2 million financial assistance per affected family was approved.

More than 60 affectees had been disbursed financial assistance, he added.

He apprised that all Muslim scholars expressed their complete solidarity with the Christian community and the government was working on a comprehensive strategy to pre-empt such incidents in future. The CM welcomed the British assistance on the promotion of agriculture especially with regard to seed technology.

The British High Commissioner stated, "We duly appreciate the timely and positive role of the Punjab government on the Jaranwala tragedy. We will continue our cooperation with the Punjab government in various sectors."Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, Chief Secretary, IG Police, British Political Consular Ms. Zoe Ware, representative of Great Britain in Punjab Ms. Clara Strandhoj and Political Adviser Talal Raza were also present.

