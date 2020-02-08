UrduPoint.com
The High Court Bar Association (HCBA) Expressed Concern Over Deteriorating Health Of Mian Qayoom In IOK

Sat 08th February 2020 | 01:46 PM

The High Court Bar Association (HCBA) expressed concern over deteriorating health of Mian Qayoom in IOK

The High Court Bar Association (HCBA) in a meeting in Srinagar expressed concern over the deteriorating health of Mian Qayoom and called upon the authorities concerned to immediately revoke the illegal and unconstitutional detention order and its extension unconditionally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :The High Court Bar Association (HCBA) in a meeting in Srinagar expressed concern over the deteriorating health of Mian Qayoom and called upon the authorities concerned to immediately revoke the illegal and unconstitutional detention order and its extension unconditionally.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) had strongly condemned the authorities for extending the illegal detention under draconian law Public Safety Act (PSA) of its President, Mian Abdul Qayoom.

Mian Qayoom is currently lodged at the high-security Tihar Jail in New Delhi where he was shifted recently after he suffered a heart attack in Agra jail in Uttar Pradesh.

The participants of the meeting also urged the authorities to revoke the unlawful detention of the HCBA General Secretary, Muhammad Ashraf Butt, and other Kashmiris who were arrested after August 5, last year, when India abrogated special status of occupied Kashmir and placed the territory under lockdown.

