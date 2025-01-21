The High Court Bar Association (HCBA) law conference on 24th

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has announced hosting a law conference on January 24.

According to a notification signed by its president and executive committee members, the most senior judge of the Constitutional Bench, Justice Aminuddin, will preside over the conference.

The conference is titled as The 'Law Confidence 2025 on Expedious Justice, Challanges & Opportunities'.

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelam would grace the occasion as the guest of honour.

Additionally, esteemed Senior Judge of Lahor High Court, Multan Bench, Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi would make a special appearance.

The conference is expected to bring together prominent legal minds to discuss contemporary challenges and opportunities within the judicial system.