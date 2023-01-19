The Higher Education Commission (HEC) announces LAW-GAT test to enroll with Bar Council as an advocate

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ):The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced Law Graduate Assessment Test (LAW-GAT) for eligibility to seek enrollment as an advocate with Bar Council.

According to official sources, as per eligibility criteria persons having passed Bachelor's degree in Law or equivalent from a university recognized by HEC/PBC are eligible to apply for the test.

The test will consist of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), while revised curriculum of Law GAT Test can be downloaded from: https://www.hec.gov.pk/english/services/students/etc/ Documents/Curriculum-LAW-GAT-test.pdf.

The Law-GAT Test will be tentatively held on February 12, 2023. Any change in test date, due to unavoidable circumstances, shall be communicated to candidates through www.hec.gov.pk and http://etc.hec.gov.pk.

Applicants who register through HEC online registration process will download their Roll Number Slip through http://etc.hec. gov.pk a week before the test date. Email/SMS will be sent to registered applicants for test date, time and venue.

The candidates are required to provide valid email/mobile number while filling online application form. A print of Roll Number Slip, original CNIC and deposited fee challan will be required to enter in test centre.

The examination will be conducted at the following test centres i.e Bahawalpur, Hyderabad, Lahore, Quetta, D.I. Khan, Islamabad, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Karachi, Peshawar, Sukkur and Gilgit. The applicants may select any test centre from the list available in the application form. HEC asked students to note that said test will be held on any of above centre if minimum 250 applicants will select that centre. Please also note that test centre once selected will not be changed after registration.

Applicants are directed to visit the following link: http://etc.hec.gov.pk for online registration. In case of any difficulty during online registration, please visit onlinehelp.hec.gov.pk.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Honourable Supreme Court vide its Order dated March 6, 2018 has directed restoration of the Law Graduate Assessment Test (Law-GAT) by the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) through the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The objective of the Assessment Test is to ensure proper scrutiny and evaluation of a law graduate desirous to join the legal profession so that only competent individuals possessing necessary basic knowledge of law may enter the legal profession for practicing law. Therefore, a law graduate only becomes eligible to apply to a Bar Council for enrolment as an Advocate if he/she qualifies the Assessment Test to be conducted by HEC, Pakistan having been so authorised by PBC, pursuant to the aforementioned Order of the Honourable Supreme Court and read with Section 26 (cc) of Legal Practitioners and Bar Council's Act 1973 and rules of the PBC.

The students are asked to download bank Fee Challan while registering for the test at http://etc.hec.gov.pk. (Fee Challan is only available on ETC online registration portal). All candidates are required to upload paid and scanned Fee challan, duly stamped by an HBL branch, while completing the application form of ETC online registration portal to submit the application. The test fee is non-refundable and non-transferable.

It is mandatory to bring original applicant copy of paid fee challan on the test day along with your original CNIC/ original Passport; else candidate will not be allowed to sit in the examination.

The last date for online registration is January 30, 2023(4pm).

At least 50% score is required to pass the Law Graduate Assessment Test (Law-GAT) for the students.

Applicants will have to meet other criteria, if any, as per Rules and Regulations of the Pakistan Bar Council. Applicants will have maximum of five chances to clear the test. HEC will conduct the test on a quarterly basis.

The candidate must get any queries/complaints resolved before the closure of the web registration portal. Queries/Complaints handling beyond the registration deadline is denied by the system due to logistics/security reasons.