The Higher Education Commission (HEC) announces HAT test for award of scholarships

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ):The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced the Higher Education Aptitude Test(HAT) test via Education Testing Council for the award of all HEC Scholarships and for admission in MS/MPhil & PHD programmes through a uniform, accessible and transparent section process.

According to the HEC officials, the test is being organized for those applicants who have already applied online for any MS/ MPhil & PhD admission or HEC scholarships via E-portal for further final selection process.

Furthermore, the applicants who intend to apply for the scholarship schemes advertised in future including those by HEC sponsored Pakistani Universities and those who are interested in securing admission in MS/ MPhil & Ph.D programmes in public and private universities of Pakistan are also eligible.

Which HAT Versions to Apply for Based on Academic Streams? The test will be conducted in the five categories based on 16 years/ equivalent education and the students should register accordingly by visiting the HEC website.

The test will be held on Sunday, May 28, 2023, tentatively. Any change in test date will be communicated through www.hec.gov.pk and http://etc.hec.gov.pk.

Applicants who register through HEC online registration process will be able to download their Roll Number Slip from http://etc.hec.gov.pk and registered Email address a week before the test date.

Email/SMS will also be sent to registered applicants for test date, time, and venue.

While filling out online application forms, candidates are required to provide valid email/mobile numbers on which they wish to receive Roll Number Slips.

A printout of Roll Number Slip and Original CNIC will be required to enter the Test Centre on the Test Day. How to Apply for (HAT).

For registration, please visit the following link: http://etc.hec.gov.pk.

In case of any query during the online registration, please visit onlinehelp.hec.gov.pk or visit HEC regional offices for guidance.

Application Submission comprises of two steps: profile completion using "My Profile" section and application submission using "Higher Education Aptitude Test" links on the menu panel on the left-hand side bar of online portal.

Only SUBMITTED applications will be considered for (HAT) Test and applications in SAVE or INCOMPLETE mode will not be entertained.

The test fee for Higher Aptitude Test (HAT) is PKR 2000 /- per candidate. Candidates will deposit the fee amount in Habib Bank Limited Account no. 1742 7900 1334 01. Title of Account: Higher Education Commission.

Download bank Fee Challan while registering for the test at http://etc.hec.gov.pk. (Fee Challan is only available on ETC online registration portal).

All candidates are required to upload the submitted Fee challan, duly stamped by an HBL branch, while completing the application form of ETC online registration portal to submit the application.

The test fee is non-refundable and non-transferable.

Taking a mobile or any calculating, recording, or imaging electronic device inside the test centre as well as uploading or sharing the images of question book is strictly prohibited and an offence liable to be punished as per the ETC rules.

The Deadline for Online Registration is May 10, 2023.