The hugely significant writer, literary genius, and Vice president of Arts Council Karachi Haseena Moin has passed away today

Playwright Hasee goodna Moin buried at Sakhi Hasan graveyard. The funeral prayers were offered at Masjid Farooq-e-Azam at Nazimabad

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th March, 2021) Expressing the grief on Haseena's death president Arts Council M.Ahmed Shah said “She was my mother, my guardian I can’t express how saddened I am to hear the loss"

“She had been battling cancer for the past few years; she is one of the most celebrated playwrights of Pakistan. Her legacy will remain. May Allah give her an exalted place in Jannat.” Ahmed shah added.

Renowned litterateur Iftikhar Arif said “Journey of her popularity began with her drama serial Shahzori, after that she continued writing spectacular serials. People must have been jealous of her success, but she always responded with love. She gave women a new strength. creator of such world-class life stories is no more.”

“Hasina's sudden departure is nothing short of a shock to me. She was a brave woman with strong nerves she was a true feminist who boldly spoke about women’s rights and honored” said writer and poet Kishwar Naheed

Haseena Moin is the writer of several Pakistani hit dramas like Ankahi, Tanhaiyaan, Kiran Kahani, Dhoop Kinaray, Aahat, Uncle Urfi, Shehzori, Kohar, Des Pardes, Pal Do Pal, Aansoo, Kasak, Parchaiyan (1976), Parosi, and others.

Her dramas gained international repute; she gave women a new strength.

Haseena wrote Pakistan's first original script "Kiran Kahani" aired in the early 1970s. She was the recipient of Pakistan's highest civilian honor, the pride of performance award for her outstanding contribution to the arts and Pakistani society.

Secretary Arts Council Ejaz Ahmed Farooqi, Joint Secretary Asjad Bukhari, Members of governing body Iqbal Lateef, Bashir Sadozoi, Kashif Grami, Dr. Ayub Sheikh, Sadat Jafri, Ikhlaq Ahmed, Shakeel Khan expressed deep grief over the sad demise of the legendary dramatist.