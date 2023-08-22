The Human Rights Commission Pakistan (HRCP) discusses factors leading to child labour

Open Menu

Published August 22, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The Human Rights Commission Pakistan (HRCP) on Tuesday conducted a consultation meeting to discuss the factors leading to child labour in domestic.

The purpose of the consultation was to discuss the factors leading to�child�labour�in domestic work, the�laws pertaining to this practice in Islamabad (and any gaps in these), and the types of�exploitation that children face in this line of work.

Speakers said that according�to�a�2022�study�conducted�by�the�International�Labour�Organization,�one�in�every�four households in Pakistan employs a�child�in domestic work, mostly between 10 and 14�years of age.

HRCP was also seeking recommendations to�curb this human rights abuse, based on insights from participants, including activists for�children's rights,�state representatives, lawyers and subject�experts.

While there are laws prohibiting the employment of children below a certain age,�the weak implementation of these laws, as well as social and cultural acceptance of the�practice, has led to many children being employed in domestic work.

Consequently, the�incidence�of�physical abuse�and�exploitation�of�these�children�continues�unchecked.

