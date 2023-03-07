The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) transfers 12 SDOs to different divisions

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has transferred 12 Sub Divisional Officers (SDOs) to different divisions through an office order issued here on Tuesday.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has transferred 12 Sub Divisional Officers (SDOs) to different divisions through an office order issued here on Tuesday.

According to the office order, the SDOs Gul Rehman, Naimatullah Saand, Raja Abdul Rab, Manzoor Elahi and Muhammad Awais Memon have been posted in Hirabad, Bhitshah, Garikhata, Allama Iqbal and Hali Road subdivisions, respectively.

Likewise, SDOs Aziz Gopang, Shujauddin, Shahzad Ali Bhurt, Syed Khalid Hussain Shah, Tahir Habib and Ghiasuddin Shaikh have been posted in Hussainabad, Kohsar, Jamshoro, Sarfraz Colony and Mirpurkhas City subdivisions, respectively.

SDO Salahuddin Shaikh has been directed to report at Hyderabad Subdivision.