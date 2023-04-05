Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Approves Supply Of Electricity To Gulistan-e-Sarmast Housing Scheme

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 09:17 PM

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) approves supply of electricity to Gulistan-e-Sarmast housing scheme

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has approved the supply of electricity to Gulistan-e-Sarmast, a flagship housing scheme of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA), at the cost of Rs12.27 million

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has approved the supply of electricity to Gulistan-e-Sarmast, a flagship housing scheme of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA), at the cost of Rs12.27 million.

In this regard the Chief Engineer HESCO wrote a letter on Tuesday to Superintending Engineer Operations to supply electricity to Sarmast, which consists of over 33,000 low cost plots.

However, it had been underlined that the connection in question would be temporary in nature because HESCO was constructing a separate grid station for Sarmast and until completion of that project the connection in question would continue.

"That your office will issue the demand notice for applicable security deposit for subject temporary connection in accordance with clause 3.3 of Consumer Service Manual, January, 2021," reads the letter.

The connection would be energized from the 11 KV HDA Feeder which was powered by 132 KV Kohsar grid station.

The letter also underscored that HDA would have to pay any additional costs for the supply of electricity over and above Rs12.27 million if required.

Related Topics

Electricity Company Hyderabad January From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Housing

Recent Stories

Special Assistant to KP Caretaker Chief Minister M ..

Special Assistant to KP Caretaker Chief Minister Malik Mehr Elahi assumes charge ..

3 minutes ago
 SC hints to form judicial commission to probe murd ..

SC hints to form judicial commission to probe murder of Arshad Sharif

3 minutes ago
 China Shouldn't Use US Transit by Taiwan Leader to ..

China Shouldn't Use US Transit by Taiwan Leader to 'Ratchet Up Tensions' - Blink ..

8 minutes ago
 Administrator HMC directs to prepare, implement a ..

Administrator HMC directs to prepare, implement a fumigation schedule to deal wi ..

3 minutes ago
 Police arrest two outlaws after separate encounter ..

Police arrest two outlaws after separate encounter

3 minutes ago
 Rush at free flour centres decreases in Khanewal: ..

Rush at free flour centres decreases in Khanewal: DC

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.