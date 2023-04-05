The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) approves supply of electricity to Gulistan-e-Sarmast housing scheme

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has approved the supply of electricity to Gulistan-e-Sarmast, a flagship housing scheme of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA), at the cost of Rs12.27 million

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has approved the supply of electricity to Gulistan-e-Sarmast, a flagship housing scheme of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA), at the cost of Rs12.27 million.

In this regard the Chief Engineer HESCO wrote a letter on Tuesday to Superintending Engineer Operations to supply electricity to Sarmast, which consists of over 33,000 low cost plots.

However, it had been underlined that the connection in question would be temporary in nature because HESCO was constructing a separate grid station for Sarmast and until completion of that project the connection in question would continue.

"That your office will issue the demand notice for applicable security deposit for subject temporary connection in accordance with clause 3.3 of Consumer Service Manual, January, 2021," reads the letter.

The connection would be energized from the 11 KV HDA Feeder which was powered by 132 KV Kohsar grid station.

The letter also underscored that HDA would have to pay any additional costs for the supply of electricity over and above Rs12.27 million if required.