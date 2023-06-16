The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) teams in field to restore transmission system affected by cyclone

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has sent some 350 teams consisting of 1,330 technical staff and officers in 165 vehicles to different districts to restore the transmission system affected by the cyclone triggered rain and strong winds

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has sent some 350 teams consisting of 1,330 technical staff and officers in 165 vehicles to different districts to restore the transmission system affected by the cyclone triggered rain and strong winds.

The HESCO's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Friday that 70 teams having 410 staff belonging to Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) were sent to Dighri, Naukot, Jhuddo and Mithi areas in Mirpurkhas and Tharparkar districts.

Another 70 teams with 350 staff from Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) left Hyderabad for parts of Thatta and Sujawal districts, he added.

Kubar told that 210 staff in 70 teams, belonging to Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), and an identical number of teams and staff of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) left for parts of Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Badin districts.

He added that another 70 teams having 150 staff from Sukkur Electric Power Company (HESCO) were assigned to Tando Muhammad Khan and parts of Badin districts.

The spokesman said the company's emergency control room was working round the clock and can be contacted through the landline numbers 0223402600 and 0229260003.

Kubar apprised that the power supply was briefly disrupted in Hyderabad after the downpour but soon the supply was restored to 116 out of the total of 127 electric feeders in the district.