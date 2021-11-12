The Ilm Dost Awards 2021 was held at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi

UrduPoint.com

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and the Ilm dost institution mutually organized “Ilm dost awards” at the Haseena Moin Hall, Arts Council

Karachi(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021)The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and the Ilm dost institution mutually organized “Ilm dost awards” at the Haseena Moin Hall, Arts Council. Mahmood Sham and Doctor Shahida Sajjad and Professor Doctor Raees Ahmed Samdani graced the event with their presence. While the event was presided by Professor Dr. Qasim Raza Siddiqui.
The event featured recitation from the holy Quran as well as a recital of several naats by Zafar Aalim Talat & Huma Naz. The famous Shikwa & Jawab-e-Shikwa was recited by S.M Aiman.
On the occasion, the President of the Ilm dost institution Mr. Shabbir Ibn-E-Adil said that the foundation of this institution was laid on November 9, Iqbal Day. Allama Iqbal lit the candle of knowledge in society. Reading culture should be popularized in society.

Award-winning Humorist and Senior Journalist Muhammad Islam recited a few sentences of his writings and “Sau Lafzoun Ki Kahani” for the audience.
Presiding the event Dr. Peerzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui in his speech said that the desire to read changes the personality of a person if we want to make our own decisions then we need to struggle for the knowledge and book.


Doctor Shahida Sajjad vice-chancellor Metropolitan University Karachi said that the development of a nation depends on its values and its devised from knowledge, she said that reading a book is very important for spiritual and intellectual evolution. The efforts made by the Ilm dost for the promotion of reading culture during the covid-19 pandemic are commendable.
Author Prof. Dr. Raees Ahmad Samdani said that we as a nation have moved away from books and reading, we have to raise our voices to normalize the reading culture “Kitab ko izzat do” is our slogan. We believe that there is no better companion than the book.
In the ceremony Akbar Ali was awarded a gold medal for uploading 215,000 books others award winners were M. Ahmed Siddiqui, S.M Aiman, Anwar Hussain, Advocate Siddiq Raz, Naeem Qureshi, Ali Hassan Sajid, Tehseen-Ul-Haq Haqiqi, Atta Mohammed Tabassum, Farhana Owais, M. Nabi Parhini, Wajid Raza Asfani, Gulnaz Mahmood, M. Tariq Ashraf Mughal, Rehana Ahsan, M. Islam, Late Professor Dr. Shakeel Ur Rehman Grami was awarded for the best educationalist his award was received by Kashif Grami. Governing body member Shakil Khan Gratitude to the attendees on the behalf of the Council’s President.

