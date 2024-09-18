Open Menu

The Immediate Deportation Of Mohibullah Shakir And His Companions For Desecrating The National Anthem Is Absolutely Inevitable.Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2024 | 12:57 PM

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecrating the national anthem is absolutely inevitable.Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Uncivilized Afghan refugees flaunting diplomatic etiquette do not deserve to be called diplomats,the state of Pakistan is the prior. Leader of Muslim League Q

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18 Sep, 2024) Leader of Muslim League-Q, Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that uncivilized people who do not respect manners while humiliating the host culture during the Pakistani National anthem do not deserve any concession.

He said that Pakistan has given Afghan refugees equal respect and dignity in the country for a long time.

Mohibullah Shakir himself was present in Pakistan as an Afghan refugee.
Uncivilized Afghan refugees who flaunt diplomatic etiquette do not deserve to be called diplomats, the state of Pakistan is the priority.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Muslim Refugee

Recent Stories

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

29 minutes ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to ..

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?

21 hours ago
 Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Col ..

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration

22 hours ago
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First ..

Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..

22 hours ago
 Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

1 day ago
 Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, hea ..

Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, health, energy & food safety woes ..

2 days ago
 U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan