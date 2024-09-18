- Home
The Immediate Deportation Of Mohibullah Shakir And His Companions For Desecrating The National Anthem Is Absolutely Inevitable.Khawaja Rameez Hassan
Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2024 | 12:57 PM
Uncivilized Afghan refugees flaunting diplomatic etiquette do not deserve to be called diplomats,the state of Pakistan is the prior. Leader of Muslim League Q
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18 Sep, 2024) Leader of Muslim League-Q, Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that uncivilized people who do not respect manners while humiliating the host culture during the Pakistani National anthem do not deserve any concession.
He said that Pakistan has given Afghan refugees equal respect and dignity in the country for a long time.
Mohibullah Shakir himself was present in Pakistan as an Afghan refugee.
Uncivilized Afghan refugees who flaunt diplomatic etiquette do not deserve to be called diplomats, the state of Pakistan is the priority.
