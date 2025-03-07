Open Menu

The Implementation Of The Nighaban Ramadan Package Of Punjab CM Is Underway

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 05:50 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The implementation of the Nighaban Ramadan package of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif is underway and the relief funds are being delivered to the deserving people.

Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal visited retail shops in different areas of Chiniot and Bhuwana and reviewed the ongoing process of delivering the Ramadan package to the deserving people.

He directed to ensure speedy delivery of the funds.

