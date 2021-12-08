UrduPoint.com

The Inaugural Ceremony Of The "14th International Urdu Conference 2021" Will Be Held On December 9

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 05:49 PM

The inaugural ceremony of the "14th International Urdu Conference 2021" will be held on December 9

The 14th International Urdu Conference 2021 will be inaugurated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Said President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah.

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th December, 2021) The inaugural ceremony of the four-day “14th International Urdu Conference 2021” organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 3:30 pm in Auditorium I, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Shahida Hassan from Canada, Tasneem Abidi from USA, Amir Hussain from London, Sarwat Zahra from Sharjah, Abu Sufyan Islahi from India, and Mehjabin Ghazal from UK will participate in the Urdu Conference.

Well-known writers and poets from India will be part of the online conference in which Gulzar Sahab, Gopi Chand Narang, Manzar Bhopali, Farhat Ehsas, Khushbir Singh Shaad, Ranjit Singh Chauhaan, and Anis Ashfaq will also participate in the conference online.

This year Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi published three books including Javed Siddiqui's book A Handful of Stories, Dr. Fatima Hassan's book "Urdu Poetry and Women's Consciousness" Hundred Years Journey (1920-2020), and * The sixth volume of the International Conference book which includes the complete chronicle of the year 2020. These three books will also be unveiled.

