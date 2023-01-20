UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2023 | 12:47 PM

The increase in the volume of Pak-Iran trade will prove to be a milestone in the strengthening of the economy.Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Consul General Iran Karachi Hassan Nourian's efforts will bring revolutionary changes, the recent "Made in Iran" exhibition will play a practical role in bringing the bilateral businessmen closer.Pakistan Muslim League

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023) The central leader of Pakistan Muslim League, Khawaja Rameez Hassan, while talking about the promotion of Pakistan-Iran relations, said that the increase in the volume of Pakistan-Iran trade will be a milestone in the strengthening of the economy.

He said that the recent "Mede in Iran" Titled exhibition will play a practical role in bringing the bilateral businessmen closer.He more added that the best relations of any country with other countries are due to bilateral diplomatic missions,Consul General Iran Karachi Hassan Nourian's efforts will bring about revolutionary changes in the field of tourism, trade and culture.

