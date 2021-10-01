The incumbent government took bold steps and intervened allowing the tech sector to grow:Chairman of Special Technology Zones Authority

UrduPoint.com

Chairman of Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) Amer Ahmed Hashmi said the incumbent government took bold steps and intervened allowing the tech sector to grow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :In his address, Chairman of Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) Amer Ahmed Hashmi said the incumbent government took bold steps and intervened allowing the tech sector to grow.

He said the tax incentives have been announced for the tech startups giving tax waiver for 10 years.

He said the STZA would bring about socio-economic development and resolved that despite hiccups, Pakistan would bring about a tech revolution.

Giving a presentation on the working paper, Aliza Amin and Ali Khizar told the gathering that comparing 2018, progress had been achieved in 2021 having passed security policy, STZA Act, foreign funding for startups, National Broadband Policy and National Freelancing Policy.

Ali Khizar said fiscal pressure could be addressed by increasing exports and foreign direct investment.

He called for improving connectivity, protecting investors' rights and strengthen the STZA model.

Moreover, the working paper, also recommended the launch of "Pakistan Tech Destination" campaign, develop technological development road map and accelerate the digitization in government sector.

CEO of Tabadlab Musharraf Zaidi said the use of technology could be a driver of change for youth of middle and lower middle class.

He said despite inflation and other challenges, more and more startups were coming up. He said the STZA was a great sign showing government's seriousness to exploit the opportunities in tech sector.

Misbah Naqvi called for enhancing women participation in tech sector saying that ignoring their role was tantamount to wasting talent of 50% population.

