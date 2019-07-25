The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 336,675 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 336,674 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 478,165 cusecs

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1508.48 feet, which was 116.48 feet higher than its dead level of 1,392 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 257,300 cusecs while outflow as 170,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1180.

20 feet, which was 130.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 54,191 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 228,161, 245,736 and 165,020 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River 74,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 92,674 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 7.100 million acre feet.