The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 101,500 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 05:26 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 101,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 78,700 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 101,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 78,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1440.46 feet, which was 54.46 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 23,400 cusecs and outflow as 38,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1168.60 feet, which was 128.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 27,500 cusecs and 35,700 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 70,100, 36,900 and 7,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 11,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 9,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

