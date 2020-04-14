UrduPoint.com
The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 104,500 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 02:25 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 104,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 116,300 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 104,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 116,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1474.17 feet, which was 88.17 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 25,700 cusecs and outflow 20,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1195.20 feet, which was 155.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 41,100 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 39,700, 41,600 and 12,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 26,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 16,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

