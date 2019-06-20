UrduPoint.com
The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 316,000 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 04:32 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 316,000 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 316,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 274,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 316,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 274,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1394.90 feet, which was 8.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 114,600 cusecs while outflow as 102,800 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1152.40 feet, which was 112.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 51,800 cusecs and 105,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 132,300, 141,300 and 30,600 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 62,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 15,300 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

