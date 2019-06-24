The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 323,700 cusecs water

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 323,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 301,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1403.50 feet, which was 19.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 132,500 cusecs while outflow as 100,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1141.65 feet, which was 101.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 50,300 cusecs and 105,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 161,400, 139,500 and 38,200 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 76,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 11,500 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.