The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 349,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 349,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 524,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1473.40 feet, which was 87.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 287,800 cusecs while outflow as 160,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1163.

50 feet, which was 123.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 59,000 cusecs and 12,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 247,200, 234,600 and 80,300 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 98,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 49,300 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 4.716 million acre feet.