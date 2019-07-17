The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 348,614 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 348,614 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 495,532 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 348,614 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 495,532 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1483.39 feet, which was 97.39 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 263,400 cusecs while outflow as 160,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1167.

45 feet, which was 127.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 55,500 cusecs and 12,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 236,672 , 239,511 and 90,330 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 96,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 52,814 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 5.325 million acre feet.