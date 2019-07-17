UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 348,614 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 02:19 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 348,614 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 348,614 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 495,532 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 348,614 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 495,532 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1483.39 feet, which was 97.39 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 263,400 cusecs while outflow as 160,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1167.

45 feet, which was 127.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 55,500 cusecs and 12,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 236,672 , 239,511 and 90,330 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 96,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 52,814 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 5.325 million acre feet.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From Million

Recent Stories

PM Imran’s US visit to cost $60,000

12 minutes ago

Bulgarian IT specialist held over taxpayer data ha ..

21 seconds ago

Hepatologists to discuss matters related to liver ..

22 seconds ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

24 seconds ago

Mian Tariq, who made judge Arshad Malik's video, a ..

27 minutes ago

US, Ukraine Fail to Provide Investigators With Dat ..

26 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.