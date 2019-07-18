The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 338,408 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 338,408 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 454,269 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1486.90 feet, which was 94.9 feet higher than its dead level of 1,392 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 249,400 cusecs while outflow as 170,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1169 feet, which was 119.

45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 4,8461 cusecs and 12,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 215,595, 25,9153 and 96,744 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River 86,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 42,108 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 5.544 million acre feet.