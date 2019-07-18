UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 338,408 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 04:17 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 338,408 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 338,408 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 454,269 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 338,408 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 454,269 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1486.90 feet, which was 94.9 feet higher than its dead level of 1,392 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 249,400 cusecs while outflow as 170,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1169 feet, which was 119.

45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 4,8461 cusecs and 12,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 215,595, 25,9153 and 96,744 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River 86,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 42,108 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 5.544 million acre feet.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From Million

Recent Stories

Govt has nothing to do with NAB arrests: Interior ..

17 minutes ago

Chairman Kashmir Committee and Member National Ass ..

8 seconds ago

Russia Currently Maintains Oil Production at Level ..

10 seconds ago

Seoul to Unveil Economic Measures in Attempt to Co ..

12 seconds ago

Clean drinking water, sanitation system priority o ..

13 seconds ago

Govt not shared documents of CPEC with IMF: Senate ..

15 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.