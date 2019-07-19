UrduPoint.com
The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 348,000 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 04:11 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 348,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 465,900 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 348,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 465,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1490.17 feet, which was 104.17 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 244,100 cusecs while outflow as 170,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1170.

75 feet, which was 137.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 54,800 cusecs and 12,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 238,500, 248,700 and 109,500 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River 85,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 52,800 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 5.778 million acre feet.

