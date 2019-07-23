The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 338,500 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 338,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 450,100 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 338,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 450,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1501.85 feet, which was 115.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 240,400 cusecs while outflow as 170,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1177.

00 feet, which was 144.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 51,200 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 229,900, 230,700 and 134,600 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River 79,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 47,500 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 6.663 million acre feet.