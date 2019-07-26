UrduPoint.com
The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 374,500 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 03:16 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 374,500 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 374,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 537,400 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 374,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 537,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1512.94 feet, which was 127.94 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 282,500 cusecs while outflow as 170,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1182.

00 feet, which was 149.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 60,400 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 220,200, 239,100 and 106,600 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River 75,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 92,800 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 7.401 million acre feet.

