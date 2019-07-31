UrduPoint.com
The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 441,510 Cusecs Water

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 04:11 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 441,510 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 529,890 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 441,510 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 529,890 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1530 feet, which was 138 feet higher than its dead level of 1,392 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 278,700 cusecs while outflow as 225,300 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1189.05 feet, which was 139.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 44,980 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 292,607, 282,282 and 200,120 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River 82,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 123,610 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

