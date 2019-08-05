UrduPoint.com
The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 393,200 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 04:39 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 393,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 486,200 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 393,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 486,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1540.00 feet, which was 154.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 283,000 cusecs while outflow as 227,300 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1196.

75 feet, which was 156.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 47,800 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 298,300, 337,600 and 274,200 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 68,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 57,900 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 9.560 million acre feet.

